Lee University Theatre Presents WHEN SHE HAD WINGS

Performances take place October 9-10, and 16-17.

Lee University Theatre will presents When She Had Wings. Performances take place October 9-10, and 16-17.

When She Had Wings is the story of B, Beatrix--as her dad calls her, who desperately wants to fly and thinks that her looming 10th birthday will keep her from ever achieving her dreams.

One day "A" drops into her treehouse--is A a bird, or maybe a long lost aviator? They work together to learn how to move on from flights of fancy so they can both fly again.

This performance will be streamed via a password protected link. After purchasing your ticket the link and password will be sent to you.

Purchase tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/when-she-had-wings.

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You