LA CAGE AUX FOLLESÂ Takes Flight on Theatre Memphis Stage

Feathers will be flying when La Cage aux Folles opens at Theatre Memphis in the Lohrey Theatre for a run March 4 - 27, 2022.

Flamboyant and affirming, this light-hearted musical centers on Georges and his lover Albin (who stars at their St. Tropez drag nightclub) who have lived happily together for many years. Georges' son (from a brief encounter with a beautiful showgirl) arrives with news that he is engaged. How the prospective in-laws meet, reveal their differences and escape potentially disastrous political situations ensure a night of hilarity and warmth. Based on a film and stage version of the same title (also the source material for the movie The Birdcage).

Cecelia Wingate takes charge of the controlled chaos on stage as director in her 12th musical to helm at Theatre Memphis.

"No matter what the story may be, I want to guide the actors to find the realness, the heart, the crux of the relationships. And the funny. I want them to find the funny! And sometimes that takes some serious work. Pile all that onto a stage that the Theatre Memphis production team consistently nails with their design and execution, and all of sudden we are in St. Tropez and you're at a club having the time of your life. It's magic." Executive Producer Debbie Litch adds, "La Cage aux Folles is such a treat to have in our basket of goodies this year. At a time when it is important to claim and hold your family close ... and stand up for that ... we are proud to celebrate and promote that we all 'are who we are.' "

As we still celebrate our 100th anniversary season, at this time masks are still required to be worn at all times while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will be masked with clear shields and extra space has been reserved between them and the audience. Capacity for La Cage aux Folles has been set at 50% to allow for appropriate distancing for the patrons.

For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please go to the website, www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies.

Purchase tickets at www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.