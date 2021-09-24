Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Returns With Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returned to live in-person performances yesterday, September 23, for the start of its Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series.

The series began with The Four Seasons, which has a second performance today.

Robyn Bollinger returns to the Tennessee Theatre stage for a truly unique performance of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Joining Robyn and the KSO are Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon and her spoken word collective The 5th Woman, who will perform original poetry inspired by Vivaldi's seasons, reimagining them through a 21st century lens.

Aram Demirjian, conductor

Robyn Bollinger, violin

Rhea Carmon and the 5th Woman, spoken word artists

REPERTOIRE:

VALERIE COLEMAN, Umoja (Anthem of Unity)

ANTONIO VIVALDI, The Four Seasons

EDWARD ELGAR, Enigma Variations

Learn more at https://knoxvillesymphony.com/concert/the-four-seasons/.