Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Returns With Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series

The series began with The Four Seasons, which has a second performance today.

Sep. 24, 2021  
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returned to live in-person performances yesterday, September 23, for the start of its Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series.

Robyn Bollinger returns to the Tennessee Theatre stage for a truly unique performance of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Joining Robyn and the KSO are Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon and her spoken word collective The 5th Woman, who will perform original poetry inspired by Vivaldi's seasons, reimagining them through a 21st century lens.

Aram Demirjian, conductor
Robyn Bollinger, violin
Rhea Carmon and the 5th Woman, spoken word artists

REPERTOIRE:
VALERIE COLEMAN, Umoja (Anthem of Unity)
ANTONIO VIVALDI, The Four Seasons
EDWARD ELGAR, Enigma Variations

Learn more at https://knoxvillesymphony.com/concert/the-four-seasons/.


