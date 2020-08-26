Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Postpones Start of Season to 2021

The current plan calls for suspending all concerts and events through January 31, 2021.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has announced that the 2020-21 season start will be postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts previously scheduled for the remainder of 2020 have been canceled out of concern for the health and safety of patrons, musicians and staff.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's management and Board of Directors will regularly reassess the reopening date based on new information as it becomes available.

Many of the programs scheduled for the first half of the 2020-2021 season are unable to be replicated in the rest of the year. However, the previously planned programming may be included in future seasons. Canceled concerts can be found at https://knoxvillesymphony.com/covid-19-faq/.

