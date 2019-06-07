Julia Hinson Explores the Social Intricacies of PANTS

Pants are not merely an article of clothing. Historically, pants have been a symbol of equality. But more than that, pants represent authority. Pants signify freedom. Pants allow us to move with ease and to take up space. She who "wears the pants" maintains control. American advertisers have likened pants to freedom and influence for decades, from Levi's Freedom-Alls of 1918 to Ann Taylor's "Pants are Power" campaign of 2018. Though the power of pants has not always been legally available to women (see the arrests of Helen Hulick or Evelyn "Jackie" Bross for just a few examples), women throughout history have found that by donning a pair, they could alter society's perception and take what they want.

Pants, a new, original work, explores the power and symbolism of pants through the true stories of three female-born figures from history. Each took their fate in their own hands, and presented themselves as male as a means of escape or survival. Through the creative use of language and movement, our ensemble finds a common thread to weave together the tales of Dr. James Barry, Ellen Craft, and Marina the Monk. Join in an evening of performance and conversation around gender, identity, and the metaphorical pants that society still wears today.

Tickets: Adults $15, Students $10

Tickets available at the door or at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pants-tickets-62861030033

Web: www.femmmemphis.com





