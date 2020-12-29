JAIMEE PAUL & LEIF SHIRES IN CONCERT Rescheduled Halloran Centre

To ensure the best experience for patrons and performers, the performance of Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires in Concert at Halloran Centre scheduled for Aug. 14 has been rescheduled for Feb. 20, 2021, as part of the to-be-announced 2020-2021 On Stage at the Halloran Centre Series. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new show on Feb. 20, 2021.

Raised in southern Illinois, Jaimee Paul found herself falling in love with the soulful sounds of gospel, blues and jazz. Coming from a musical family, music constantly filled the house, ranging from Beethoven to Bing Crosby and ABBA to Aretha Franklin. She began singing in church at the young age of 4 and has never stopped.

Her love of music and the intrigue of the business led her to Nashville where she attended highly acclaimed Belmont University, garnering a degree in music business. Afterward, she began studio session work, working on various projects with many different artists and writers. Continuing her passion for the church, Jaimee also joined the Grammy-nominated Christ Church Choir. Not long after, seeing her in the choir, Wynonna Judd recognized her unmatched talent and invited Jaimee to join her as a background vocalist.

Since touring with Wynonna, she has also toured as a background vocalist for pop sensation, Kelly Clarkson, recorded with Don Henley and Frankie Valli, performed all over the world, and recently released her latest record, Too Marvelous - a tribute to Johnny Mercer.

Leif Shires, a trumpet player raised in California's San Joaquin Valley, began his professional career playing on cruise lines and theme parks. In 2004 he moved to Nashville, and his first discovery was a sultry jazz singer looking for a trumpet player, namely Jaimee Paul. From that discovery began a romance that blossomed into marriage. Leif's career has continued to flourish as he has worked with many different artists spanning a variety of genres, including Kelly Clarkson, Jack White, Shania Twain, Barry Gibb, Eliza & the Bear, Jaci Velasquez, Wanda Jackson, Toby Mac, TG Sheppard, Kelly Land and bands such as the Memphis Horns, My Morning Jacket and Latin jam band Salvador. Green Hill, recognizing the powerful potential of this couple, also signed Leif as their first solo trumpet player in 2008.

