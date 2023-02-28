Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hattiloo TheatreÂ Presents ONÂ STAGE, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY By Jocelyn Bioh

This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.

Feb. 28, 2023 Â 

Hattiloo Theatre presents School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bio, running March 24 - April 16, 2023.

Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.




