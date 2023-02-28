Hattiloo TheatreÂ Presents ONÂ STAGE, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY By Jocelyn Bioh
This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.
Hattiloo Theatre presents School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bio, running March 24 - April 16, 2023.
Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.
Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.
As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.