Hallowdaze Will Spare No Scare at Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis is holding a series of events leading up to a Trunk or Treat experience on Halloween. "Hallowdaze" consists of two days, October 23 and 24, 2020, on which reservations can be made for photo opportunities on professionally designed sets by the Theatre Memphis Resident Scenic Designer, Jack Netzel-Yates.

One can choose from the Haunted Victorian set or the Fall Harvest set. On Halloween day, from 12:30pm until 3:30pm, Theatre Memphis will have socially distanced car "trunks" decorated for costumed patrons to stroll through to receive candy and interact with all the (g)hosts. If anyone wants to volunteer for or participate as one of the (g)hosts for the Trunk or Treat event, more information is available at www.theatrememphis.org/hallowdaze.

The Trunk or Treat event is free to the public and will be held in the main parking lot of Theatre Memphis accessed by the entrance at 630 Perkins Extd. Attendees are encouraged to be in costume to participate and wear COVID approved masks. The photo sessions on October 23 and 24 must be booked in advance by calling 901.682.8323. There is a minimum charge of $10 for one person per session; $20 for two people. An additional $5 is charged per person for up to a total of six. No more than six will be allowed on the sets at any given time. Protective face masks are required for entrance but may be removed for photos. Pets are welcome to be a part of the photos and there will be no charge for pets if photographed with a handler. All photos will be emailed to recipients within 48 hours of the photo session.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences and participants.

Visit www.theatrememphis.org for more information.

