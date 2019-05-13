HAIRSPRAY Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month!
Good morning Memphis! HAIRSPRAY is coming to Theatre Memphis from June 7 to 30, 2019.
HAIRSPRAY Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month!
Leslie Odom, Jr Performs With The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Tickets On Sale Now
Orpheum Announces Return of HARRY POTTER in Concert
ArtUp Launches National Accelerator Program May 4
Orpheum Announces HAMILTON On Sale Date And Details
Theatre Memphis Serves Up THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER on the Lohrey Stage
All American Musical. It's Baltimore in 1962 and Tracy Turnblad's dream is to be on the The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance show. When she wins a role on the show she becomes an overnight celebrity and meets a colorful array of characters leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.
Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and March Shaiman, Book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan
For tickets and more information, please visit https://theatrememphis.org/hairspray