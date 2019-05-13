HAIRSPRAY Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month!

Good morning Memphis! HAIRSPRAY is coming to Theatre Memphis from June 7 to 30, 2019.

All American Musical. It's Baltimore in 1962 and Tracy Turnblad's dream is to be on the The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance show. When she wins a role on the show she becomes an overnight celebrity and meets a colorful array of characters leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.

Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and March Shaiman, Book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan

For tickets and more information, please visit https://theatrememphis.org/hairspray





