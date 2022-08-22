Germantown Performing Arts Center Announces An Evening With Jessica Vosk

Germantown Performing Arts Center will present An Evening with Jessica Vosk. The celebrated singer, actress, and Broadway luminary will perform in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Perhaps best known for her powerhouse Broadway performances, Vosk was acclaimed for her standout performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. A versatile artist, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center and created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She dazzled audiences as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Vosk's debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free, was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.

"Jessica's performances soar well beyond her Broadway arias," said Paul Chandler, Executive Director of GPAC. "She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021 in a sold-out solo show and made her debut at London's Cadogan Hall this year. We are excited to welcome this supremely gifted artist as she makes her GPAC debut."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.