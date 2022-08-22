Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Germantown Performing Arts Center Announces An Evening With Jessica Vosk

Perhaps best known for her powerhouse Broadway performances, Vosk was acclaimed for her standout performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway.

Memphis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Germantown Performing Arts Center Announces An Evening With Jessica Vosk

Germantown Performing Arts Center will present An Evening with Jessica Vosk. The celebrated singer, actress, and Broadway luminary will perform in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Perhaps best known for her powerhouse Broadway performances, Vosk was acclaimed for her standout performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. A versatile artist, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center and created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She dazzled audiences as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Vosk's debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free, was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.

"Jessica's performances soar well beyond her Broadway arias," said Paul Chandler, Executive Director of GPAC. "She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021 in a sold-out solo show and made her debut at London's Cadogan Hall this year. We are excited to welcome this supremely gifted artist as she makes her GPAC debut."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse On The Square Networking Events Return In SeptemberPlayhouse On The Square Networking Events Return In September
August 15, 2022

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will host quarterly networking events for young professionals beginning Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 
Theatre Memphis Opens New Season With GUYS AND DOLLS Next WeekTheatre Memphis Opens New Season With GUYS AND DOLLS Next Week
August 11, 2022

Guys and Dolls will be the opening musical at Theatre Memphis on August 19, 2022, to inaugurate 101st consecutive season that the community theatre has produced.  Known to be one of the most popular of the classic American musicals, it runs through September 11, 2022.
2nd Annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Set For This Month2nd Annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Set For This Month
August 8, 2022

The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place in downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding area from August 18th-21st. Nestled in the heart of The Great Smoky Mountains, the highly-anticipated and prestigious three-day conference and live music event will feature nightly shows, showcasing an array of musical talent spanning multiple genres with more than 25 #1 hit songwriters and 60 selected songwriters.
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Playhouse On The Square This MonthSOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Playhouse On The Square This Month
August 8, 2022

When Nick and Nigel Bottom decide their theatre troupe rivals that of William Shakespeare the best way to beat him is to hire a soothsayer and write a musical about Eggs… right? This Tony Award-winning romp is a love story to all things theatre!
JOOK Now Accepting Submissions for 3rd Annual Spotlight SeriesJOOK Now Accepting Submissions for 3rd Annual Spotlight Series
August 4, 2022

JOOK's 3rd Annual Spotlight Series is celebrating new plays by Southern writers! After two successful seasons, the series returns for a third round of submissions. This year's series will feature new two character plays written by emerging and established Southern writers.