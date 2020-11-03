Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
GO! Contemporary Dance Works Presents FORGING AHEAD Livestream
The stream takes place on November 15 at 5pm EST.
GO! Contemporary Dance Works will present a livestream called Forging Ahead.
This up-close and intimate live stream performance will be broadcast from the historic Tennessee Theatre.
GO! is forging ahead with a ground breaking contemporary dance performance appropriate for all ages. Forging Ahead will present the works of 7 innovative choreographers and feature over 50 pre-professional dancers ages 12-19.
Purchase tickets at https://gocontemporarydanceworks.veeps.com/stream/events/fa65cdc252ac.
