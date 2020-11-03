GO! Contemporary Dance Works Presents FORGING AHEAD Livestream

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

GO! Contemporary Dance Works will present a livestream called Forging Ahead.

The stream takes place on November 15 at 5pm EST.

This up-close and intimate live stream performance will be broadcast from the historic Tennessee Theatre.

GO! is forging ahead with a ground breaking contemporary dance performance appropriate for all ages. Forging Ahead will present the works of 7 innovative choreographers and feature over 50 pre-professional dancers ages 12-19.

Purchase tickets at https://gocontemporarydanceworks.veeps.com/stream/events/fa65cdc252ac.

