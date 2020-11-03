Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

GO! Contemporary Dance Works Presents FORGING AHEAD Livestream

Article Pixel

The stream takes place on November 15 at 5pm EST.

Nov. 3, 2020  

GO! Contemporary Dance Works will present a livestream called Forging Ahead.

The stream takes place on November 15 at 5pm EST.

This up-close and intimate live stream performance will be broadcast from the historic Tennessee Theatre.

GO! is forging ahead with a ground breaking contemporary dance performance appropriate for all ages. Forging Ahead will present the works of 7 innovative choreographers and feature over 50 pre-professional dancers ages 12-19.

Purchase tickets at https://gocontemporarydanceworks.veeps.com/stream/events/fa65cdc252ac.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Top 3 of Next on Stage!