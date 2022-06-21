FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Announced at Hattiloo Theatre

Five Guys Named Moe to run July 15 - 7 August 7, 2022 at Hattiloo Theatre, 37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104.

Five Guys Named Moe is about Nomax - he's broke, his lovely Lorraine left him and he's listening to the radio at 5:00 in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe appear. Set to Louis Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. This show enjoyed a Broadway run and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

This play is suitable for children.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.