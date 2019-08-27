Emerald Theatre Companys 4th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival

How does one show pride, be prideful, is proud, LGBTQ pride, humane pride, a parents pride?

Emerald Theatre Company presented this prompt in a national writing contest this past year. Over 55 responses were submitted from playwrights throughout the US, Canada and as far away as New Zealand. The responses were so overwhelmingly clever and unique that we will produce 11 never before seen vignettes. The requirements: 10 minutes to perform, 10 pages maximum, no more than 3 characters. The one main requirement is that a box/gift must be given to a character or "present" on stage in each vignette. 11 entries were chosen to be produced. This event brings together 10 different directors and 21 actors from the Memphis theater scene for one weekend of memorable, never before produced works.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You