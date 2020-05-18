Elvis Presley's Graceland Set to Reopen This Week

WCHS has reported that Elvis Presley's Graceland will be re-opening this week in Memphis.

After shutting down temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, Graceland will re-open this Thursday.

In a statement, Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings said, ""We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,"

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Graceland to 25% capacity, is requiring employees, and encouraging visitors, to wear face masks, and is limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.

Temperature checks for guests and employees are being be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed to ensure further health and safety.

