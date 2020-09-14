ETSU's Department of Theatre and Dance Announces Fall 2020 Season, Tackling Societal Issues

The season kicks off on October 9 with 'Appropriate'

ETSU's Department of Theatre and Dance has announced its lineup of productions for fall 2020, reflecting on current world issues such as racism, ET Online reports.

The shows include "Appropriate" by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, "Every Person", an adaptation by Bobby Funk of the 15th century play "Everyman", as well as ETSU's own Musical Theatre Showcase.

"The show [Appropriate] deals with the casual racism often perpetuated by white culture; family and family secrets; the relationship between siblings, parents, and children; coming home; and the ghosts that follow and live with us," said assistant theater professor Jonathon Taylor.

"Appropriate" by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins will be available online Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

"Everyman" Adapted by Bobby Funk will be available online on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Musical Theater Showcase will be available online on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

