Congolese Artist Doudou Mbemba Makes Debut In The South Main Arts District

Urevbu Contemporary presents “Elikia: Echoes of Ebony Hope,” a captivating solo exhibition showcasing thirteen medium and large-scale paintings by acclaimed Congolese artist, Doudou Mbemba. Inspired by the Lingala word for hope, (elikia) this exhibition explores the fusion of optimism, promise, and the rich tapestry of Congolese culture. Visitors to ELIKIA: Echoes of Ebony Hope will have the unique opportunity to meet the artist in person.

The opening exhibition party is free and open to the public and will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm. The gallery is located at 410 S Main Street in the South Main Arts District in downtown Memphis, TN. The exhibition will be on view through September 30, 2023.

Traveling from Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Doudou Mbemba will be present during the exhibition opening, sharing insights into his creative process and engaging with art enthusiasts, collectors, and admirers of his remarkable body of work. This personal encounter with the artist adds an extra layer of significance and authenticity to the exhibition experience.

The exhibition offers a mesmerizing journey into the heart and soul of Mbemba's artistic vision. As a master of figurative abstract paintings, Mbemba's artworks reveal a captivating blend of form, color, and emotion. Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mbemba's work encapsulates the resilience, love, and unity of the Congolese people.

The exhibition serves as a celebration of hope, emphasizing the power of love to shape a better world. Mbemba's evocative brushstrokes and intricate compositions immerse viewers in a realm where echoes of ebony resound, inviting introspection and inspiring a renewed sense of purpose.

"Doudou's figurative abstract paintings not only captivate the eye but also evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations about the power of love and unity. We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary celebration of Mbemba's artistry and the universal language of hope," said gallery owner, Sheila Urevbu.

Many former DRC residents have made Memphis their home, and I am especially excited to extend a warm welcome to the local DRC community as we embrace Doudou's presence in Memphis.

ELIKIA: Echoes of Ebony Hope will run from August 5 to September 30, 2023, offering art enthusiasts and collectors an extended period to immerse themselves in Mbemba's thought-provoking artworks. Admission to the exhibition is free, and the gallery is open Thursday - Saturday 12:00 - 5:00 pm.

For more information about the exhibition, press and sales inquiries, please visit Click Here, or contact Sheila Urevbu at 901-521-0782 or sheila@urevbucontemporary.com.