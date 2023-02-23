Comedy Is No Accident in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Theatre Memphis

The Play That Goes Wrong, with deliberate miscues and physical comedy, literally stumbles onto the Lohrey Theatre Stage at Theatre Memphis, March 3 - 26, 2023. Hysterical and constantly surprising, this play within a play consists of actors missing cues, breaking character and the fourth wall, all of which foretells disaster.

Doors sticking, set dÃ©cor coming apart, floors collapsing, props being misplaced, actors being manhandled off stage, and another knocked unconscious on stage are all part of the chaos that ensues.

Ann Marie Hall directs the uproariously funny comedy with no apologies. She says, "Crazy begets crazy on and off stage with this production. Everything that is in an actor's (or audience member's) worst nightmare seems to happen in this show, and we're even finding more absurdity as we rehearse. The technical aspect of such banter has to be precise and with this cast, crew and production team all the imperfections are perfect."

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch chuckles at the mere mention of The Play That Goes Wrong. "Everything we do here at the theatre is to strive to make everything go right ...lights, costumes, sets, performances ... to meet our goal of consistent artist excellence." With a smile she continues, "Yet the whole premise of this show is for everything to take a nosedive. You have got to have a lot of talent from top to bottom to make something like that work. And boy, do we have the talent!"

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

The Play That Goes Wrong

Lohrey Theatre

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

March 3 -26, 2023

Director: Ann Marie Hall

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.