Collage Dance Hosts the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance

The event runs from January 24 to 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Collage Dance partners with The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) for the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance taking place in Memphis, TN from January 24 to 28, 2024. The major event is expected to have a monumental impact on the Memphis community, as many attendees will visit the city for the first time. The event will provide a space for international dance enthusiasts to engage in discourse, and both advocate for and celebrate Black dance.

40+ dance companies will present performances, with five special performances open to the public. Memphis can expect to experience the talents of Collage Dance Collective, Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Dallas, TX), Dance Theater of Harlem (New York, NY), Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (Chicago, IL), Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), PHILADANCO (Philadelphia, PA), and more. Conference registration is not required to attend the public performances, but performances are ticketed.

The Conference and Festival consistently draws thousands of people annually – over 1,000 individuals are projected to arrive in Memphis for this year’s edition. 70+ international dancemakers, teachers, and choreographers spanning 12 countries will be represented, including Christina Johnson, Cleo Parker Robinson, Caroline Rocher Barnes, Anthony Burrell, Hope Boykin, and the Radio City Rockettes. Conference programming is carefully designed to make participants move, talk, and learn.

The Conference and Festival remains the most diverse place to share ideas, cultures, and experiences. Late registration is still available here, and attendees can register on-site, beginning January 24, 2024. People of all backgrounds and experiences are invited to attend, with programming suited for adults and children ages 10 and up.

Conference attendees and the public can look forward to seeing these special performances:

-Bluff City Soul, Memphis Regional Artists Performance curated by Collage Dance on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Orpheum Theatre, featuring works by Collage Dance Collective, Kindred Spirit, Lil Buck & Friends, Memphis Grizzline, Stax Alumni Band, Tennessee State University Sophisticated Ladies, and Tonya Dyson

-Love For The Rhythm, Youth and College Artists Performance on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Orpheum Theatre, featuring works by City of Las Vegas West Las Vegas Arts Center, Detroit School of Arts, F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory, George Mason University, Howard University, Jones-Haywood Dance School, LSODance Company, and Stivers School for the Arts

-A Groove Supreme, a Rhythm Renaissance, Established Artists Performance on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Orpheum Theatre, featuring works by Dance Iquail, DBDT2: ENCORE, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, HopeBoykinDance, Muntu Dance Theatre, NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, Red Clay Dance Company, and SOLE Defined

-A Blues for Memphis, Founders & Invited Guests Performance on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Orpheum Theatre, featuring works by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Collage Dance Collective, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dance Theater of Harlem, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, and PHILADANCO

-The Soul Must Dance, Gospel Performance and Scholarship Awards Brunch on Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 9:00-10:00 am at the Renasant Convention Center, featuring works by Atlanta Dance Connection, Dance E.L.I.T.E. Performance Academy, Divine Dance Institute Inc., Hill Dance Academy Theatre, and The Maryland Academy of Dance

The 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance is funded in part by the Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Mellon Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and many individual donors. The Conference and Festival is sponsored in part by ARTSmemphis, Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Madison Square Garden Entertainment- The Radio City Rockettes, and Performing Arts Readiness.



