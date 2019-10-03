Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with a Weekend of Festivities

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. which includes Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse, and NewWorks@TheatreWorks at the Square will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a weekend of events November 15 to November 17, 2019. Doing things in a way only Memphis' professional live theatre company can! Each day is designed for theatre alumni, donors, sponsors, subscribers, patrons, and students. In fact, all are welcome to enjoy and learn how, what started as a nomadic theatre troupe, has developed into a vibrant theatre company supporting local professional theatre for a half century.

The following details the weekend's events:

Playhouse on the Square Alumni Night - Friday, November 15, 2019

Relive the glory years and enjoy an evening in "Old Playhouse" with your friends, staff, and company members from the past 50 years. The scene shop, dressing rooms, stage, auditorium, and CPI's former offices are open for tours and memories. There will be a reception with live entertainment by Bueler's Day Off in The Memphian Room, hosted by Heart and Soul Catering. $50

BBQ & Bus Tour - Saturday, November 16, 2019

Playhouse on the Square's newest location still has that new car smell and we want to share it with you. Take a personal tour of our new facility with Founder, Jackie Nichols and Executive Producer, Michael Detroit.

Take a bus tour down memory lane and find all the buildings and Memphis landmarks that Playhouse on the Square and The Circuit Playhouse once called home. Food and drink provided by Central BBQ. $10

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. First-Ever Anniversary Gala - Saturday, November 16, 2019

Playhouse has always known how to throw a party! For this once in a lifetime occasion, they have gone all out! Join them at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Avenue, for a formal gala toasting the past and celebrating the future of live theatre in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Honorees include

Jackie Nichols - Founder, Playhouse on the Square

Michael Detroit - Executive Producer, Circuit Playhouse, Inc.

The Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Emeritus Board - Buck Clark, Nino Shipp, Gene Katz, & Representative Steve Cohen, United States Congress

& More to be Announced!

Live Entertainment by recording artist Brennan Villines, recently featured on Fox's The Four and NBC's The Voice.

Special Appearances by Mary Hollis Inboden, of Lifetime's American Princess and award-winning playwright/actor Evan Linder. Linder's play Byhalia, Mississippi was recently honored with a three-week engagement at The Kennedy Center.

Tickets start at $200 for event, reserve tables are $1,600.

Gala Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch

Event Sponsors: Clay and Land Insurance, Dillard Door and Security, Bob and Tina Fockler, Paul and Cristina Guibao, Mike McLaren and Diane Vescovo, Mechanical Systems, Yuletide Office Solutions, & Memphis Tourism

Underwriters: Sue and Frank Guarino and Jeffrey Mayhew

Playhouse on the Square Presents Peter Pan Family Day - Sunday, November 17, 2019

The cast of Peter Pan invites you and your family to an interactive tour of Neverland. Young audiences will learn "I Won't Grow Up" with Peter Pan; learn to sword fight with Captain Hook, and much more! Take photos with the cast onstage, purchase one-of-a-kind souvenirs, and even participate in a crocodile race. Lunch provided by Huey's Burgers and Brews. $10

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. History

In its 50-year history, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has produced over 1,200 productions. Most notably, regional and world premieres of such shows as Ragtime, Les Miserables, Evita, Godspell, Hair, and Byhalia, Mississippi. With star-studded alumni of Resident and Associate Company Members, Playhouse on the Square has been the launching pad for such award-winning performers as Larry Riley, Sr. (A Soldier's Story, Knott's Landing), Michael Jeter (The Green Mile, Sesame Street), and Mary Hollis Inboden (American Princess, The Real O'Neals).

Now in its 51st season, the theatre will mount 18 productions on its three stages and offer two educational theatre touring shows. This season welcomes nine regional premieres and revivals like Head Over Heels (October 4 - October 27), Memphis: The Musical (January 17 - February 8), and The Book of Will (March 6 - March 22). The Playhouse on the Square Holiday Series from November until January will feature family classics Peter Pan andJunie B. Jones the Musical.

For tickets to the Playhouse on the Square Anniversary Weekend, or for more information, call the Playhouse on the Square box office (901) 726-4656 or visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

For questions, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.





