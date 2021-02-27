Bijou Theater Announces Live Performance Series, LIVE FROM THE BIJOU

The Bijou Theater will welcome fans back with 'Live from the Bijou', a reduced capacity, in-venue experience and live streaming series of concerts! New safety measures have been put in place to ensure fans well being while inside the venue. View a full list of these procedures and precautions on the Health & Safety Update page.

For those not able to join in person, The Bijou Thetare has partnered with veeps to stream each performance live each week for a minimum donation of $10 plus applicable fees. This donation will allow you to tune in live and also view a replay of the show until the following Sunday at Midnight. Proceeds from 'Live at the Bijou' will support the artist and help sustain the venue during these trying times.

Streaming tickets are available now and Live Bijou Experience tickets to the newly announced shows are on sale Friday, March 19 at 10am!

Check out the lineup below!

Kelsey's Woods

Kelsey's Woods, the five-piece Americana/Roots band hailing from the scruffy little city of Knoxville, recently celebrated their 12-year anniversary milestone as a band in January of 2021. Rooted in the traditional and true sounds of oft-forgotten country music, Kelsey's Woods harkens back to years past when the story was the song. Having played nearly 300 shows in since 2009, KW started as a folky four-piece group with two gals and two guys. Over the years as their direction and sound began to evolve and change, the group morphed into a rowdy five-piece with an electrified take on traditional country with rock & roll swagger. The group consists of two original members, Dave Kennedy and Russ Torbett, and added current members and East Tennessee music vets Andrew Bryant, Stevie "Soapy" Jones, and Austin Stepp over seven years ago. Principal songwriter and lead singer Dave Kennedy, was featured on the country music performance television show "Real Country" over during the Fall of 2018, making it into the second round under country music legend Travis Tritt's tutelage. Kennedy, now based outside of Nashville, focuses on his family, writing, his solo projects and Kelsey's Woods, and more.

Temp Job

One half band & the other half party, Temp Job is an eclectic eight-piece group filled with local Knoxville, TN musicians inspired by punk, funk, and rock n roll.

CrawDaddyJones

Veteran blues rockers Stevie Jones and Michael Crawdaddy Crawley recently formed this Knoxville duo. Consisting of a musical mix of soulful blues, folk, and rock they bring passion and energy to what they do. They love their music and it shows in their originality and talent. With 40 plus years of live performances, this seasoned duo brings energy and style to their shows. An original record is already in the works.

Three Star Revival

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time when you come out and groove with them. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and extended improvisational sections take the listener across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk to tie it all together with a high energy rock show that will always keep you movin'. Although the group was founded in Knoxville by frontman Ben Gaines and guitarist Cameron Moore, its members now call multiple cities home;Gaines, Tyler Reddick, and Jared White all call Chattanooga, TN home, Moore still holds down the fort in Knoxville, and Gregory Walton made the move to music city in Nashville from his hometown of Shreveport, LA. 2021 will see new music all year from the group with the first full length album slated to drop this Summer. Although the pandemic has slowed down the band's hectic touring schedule, the group will be back with dates all over the country and with festivals like 420 Fest. The group is just starting to spread the sounds of Tennessee across the country, and is not looking to slow down any time soon.

Learn more at https://knoxbijou.org/events/live-from-the-bijou/.