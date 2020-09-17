Barking Legs Theater Presents Jim Crumble Trio in the Garden

The concert takes place Friday, September 18 at 7 pm.

Barking Legs Theater will present Jim Crumble Trio in the Garden on Friday, September 18 at 7 pm.

Drummer extraordinaire Jim Crumble will be joined by Robert Crabtree on keyboard and David Schwab on bass in the this socially distanced garden setting for an early Friday evening of jazz.

The musicians have volunteered their time and talents. Donate what you can to support Wednesday Jazz. Bring your mask and your lawn chair.

Learn more on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2056972821104735.

