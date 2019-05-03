ArtUp Launches National Accelerator Program May 4

ArtUp, based in the South Main Artspace Lofts, is offering Artspace residents across the country a special opportunity to attend the 2019 Accelerator for Creative Business (ACB). The ArtUp ACB is an 8-week pilot series, starting May 4 - June 29, 2019, that will help creative business entrepreneurs overcome barriers to the creative economy so they can successfully scale and grow their businesses. Dynamic industry leaders across the country, including experts from the Rutgers Business School Newark Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, will share robust techniques and strategies necessary to drive profits.

"Artspace is proud to be a residential community for creatives with many tools and unique resources including this ArtUp ACB," says Kimberly Moore, Artspace Asset Manager. "We're also pleased our Artspace residents across the country have free registration to the series."

The ArtUp ACB pilot serves creatives from many disciplines, including photographers, graphic designers, fashion designers, chefs, tattoo artists, classical and contemporary musicians, hair stylists, actors, dancers, and more. Creative businesses participating in the Accelerator have typically been operational for 1-3 years.

The preview class was led by Wangene Hall, Email Marketing Specialist for Beats by Dre. "Wangene's insights were enormous and so on-time," says Princeton Echols, Artspace South Main resident and series participant. "Plus, it is so awesome to live in a creative conclave that has partnerships that provide these types of exceptional resources."

Participant Sheree Renee Thomas says the email marketing class preview was "hands on and super helpful with practical tips that I was able to immediately apply when I was home that night."

The Accelerator for Creative Business classes will be held every Saturday (except Memorial Day weekend) from 2 PM - 4 PM CST. Content on familiar areas is crafted to provide creative business owners with the secrets to growth and actionable success:

All classes will be held at ArtUp, located inside the South Main Artspace Lofts at 138 St. Paul Ave. Memphis, TN 38126. Participants outside Memphis are welcome to join virtually.

"The main purpose of the Accelerator for Creative Business Series is to teach creative business owners how to make money while they create art of all kinds and make a difference," said Linda Steele, ArtUp Founder & CEO. "We impact those creative entrepreneurs by expanding their pool of resources and we're excited that Artspace also shares that goal for its residents. At the end of the day, our objective is to encourage development of thriving, successful businesses."

The Accelerator for Creative Business pilot series registration fee is $199 for single individuals and $350 for two business partners. A deposit of $50 secures your spot to participate. Group rates and payment plans are available.

ArtUp breaks down barriers in the creative economy with programs designed to eliminate citywide inequity and lack of inclusion practices. We nurture ideas that drive social change by teaching artists and creative citizens to channel their talents and skills into the creation of sustainable, arts- and culture-based businesses that uplift and empower whole neighborhoods. We launch artists into creative entrepreneurship and support them every step of the way. ArtUp guides and supports our current cohorts and alumni network as they navigate the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Building sustainable creative businesses and cultivating successful creative entrepreneurs is what we do at ArtUp. Or, as we like to say, that's how #weartup.

ArtUp is fiscally sponsored by Community L.I.F.T., which is a 501c3 organization formed as a local community development intermediary of Memphis, TN.





