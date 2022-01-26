Arresting, Relevant Drama AMERICAN SON Storms Theatre Memphis' Next Stage

The Next Stage at Theatre Memphis presents American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown, February 4 -20, 2022, as part of its 100th anniversary season. As a summer storm rages outside a Miami police station, inside there is a squall involving an interracial couple awaiting news of their missing son.

Two policemen, one white and one black, pursue details of the unaccounted for youth and all four characters become engulfed in a battle of bias, judgment and racial prejudice. With the fate of a child at risk, tensions mount and fear grows that the answers will never be as simple as black or white. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

Jared Thomas Johnson, has longed to be in the director's chair after many years of acting, dancing, and choreographing. Much of his efforts have been with Theatre Memphis, and now he has taken the opportunity to create in a way he has always wanted. Helming a play of social importance drives Johnson who says, "In American Son, we are reminded of the power of accusation, the struggle with old wounds resurfacing, and the pitfalls of limiting our purview in an ever-changing, but dangerous world. The kid isn't corrupt, the cops aren't the bad guys, and the parents ain't perfect. Just like real-life. Their circumstances, misunderstandings, and refusal to see where they agree put everyone in danger's way. How can we avoid this? How can we stop this from happening to any family?"

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, "The importance of a show like American Son underscores what we try to include in our season at Theatre Memphis with material that matters. With this show, you can't help but walk away and know there are things we can do better in our community and better ways to support each other."

Theatre Memphis will require masks to be worn at all times while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will be masked with clear shields and the black box Next Stage has been arranged to create responsible distancing for patrons and cast.

For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please go to the website, www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies.