ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre Memphis

Performances run October 14 â€“ 30, 2022.

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 

Arsenic and Old Lace, the outrageous and comedic play by Joseph Kesselring, comes to the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre October 14 - 30, 2022. A long-time favorite for theatres, the chaos in the play surrounds Mortimer Brewster, a drama critic, who must deal with his crazy family as he debates whether to marry the woman next door whom he loves. His two spinster aunts "lace" their wine to poison lonely old men as they engage the help of one brother (who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt) to dig locks for the Panama Canal in the basement and the sinister other brother who has altered his appearance to conceal his identity.

The bedlam of the course of events in Arsenic and Old Lace has fun stamped all over it, according to director John Maness. "The play is a classic for a reason," Maness says. "And we aren't shying away from what we've been calling that "Turner Classic Movies" feel. What I've tried to do is make this wildly believable, too. By focusing on the subtle acting details to support the dark comedy, we'll get the result of a lived-in, truthful world despite the zany goings-on of the plot. Every character knows where they're coming from ... we want the audience to just enjoy the ride about where they are all going!"

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch points out that sometimes we have to just have a good laugh. "We love putting tried and true scripts on our stages. By adding something as broad as Arsenic and Old Lace, we are offering a production that just brings a smile to your face. A happy evening to lighten the day is just the right amount of 'lace' we need sometimes."

Cast list is available at https://theatrememphis.org/shows/arsenic-and-old-lace-3/

Tickets for any performance can be acquired by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going online to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199914Â®id=140&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatrememphis.org%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


