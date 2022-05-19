A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Returns To Memphis

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Playhouse on the Square season sponsor, Dorothy O. Kirsch, Harry Freeman & Sara Ratner, Friends of CrimeStoppers, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present the Playhouse on the Square revival of: A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE written by Dean Regan, running June 17 - July 17, 2022.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

A theatrical tribute to the legendary country and pop icon, Patsy Cline, as seen through the eyes & heart of a local radio disc jockey in Patsy's hometown of Winchester, Virginia. A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline features a score of Patsy's greatest hits like, "Crazy," "Walkin After Midnight," and "I Fall to Pieces." The show also features backup vocals crooned by The Jordanaires.

Playhouse on the Square Executive Producer, Michael Detroit (Les MisÃ©rables, Ragtime) heads up the revival production as director, having also directed the Playhouse on the Square production in 2012. Haley Wilson (Smokey Joe's CafÃ©, Days of Rage) is the newest member of Playhouse on the Square's Resident Company and will lead the cast of this production as Patsy Cline. "I'm so excited to be playing Patsy Cline," says Wilson. "Her [Cline's] music means so much to me. My Grandma used to sing her version of Love Sick Blues and yodel to me to get me out of the bed." Wilson credits her cast as the reason patrons will enjoy the show. "Working with the cast has been amazing. They are so talented and hard-working." A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline marks Haley's fourth jukebox musical during her time at Playhouse on the Square.

Memphis theatre favorite, John Hemphill (Memphis, Guys and Dolls), will play multiple roles, including stand-up comedian Cousin Melvin. Tyler Brumback, Chase Ring, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member Marc Gill, and Cristian Nieves, making his Playhouse on the Square debut, serve as the legendary vocal group The Jordanaires.

The complete cast and crew for A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline is as follows:

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. Playhouse on the Square is seating at full capacity and recommending patrons wear masks, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #PatsyatPlayhouse. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, June 23rd.

For questions and press bookings, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at (901) 937-6496.