theatrethreesixty Will Present DYSFORIA at Lot'ng Arts Space

theatrethreesixty will present a new physical theatre production of DYSFORIA. The productions will be featuring works by local writers, Juno Hoay-Fern whose 2 features, "Against Work" and "Ritual" was taken from her PLAYS WITHOUT WORDS & ACTION which was part of the recent The New Play Project by The Actors Studio Teater Rakyat as well as a curtain raiser entitled "Tomorrow" by budding playwright, Brian Cheong. The production is set to premiere on the 7th of November 2019, running 10 shows till the 17th of November 2019 at Lot' 'ng Arts Space, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Directed by Nicole-Ann Thomas, co-founder of theatrethreesixty, DYSFORIA stars Brian Cheong, Joe Chin Dagoe, Nabil Zakaria, Nikkhil Menon, Putrina Rafie, Shah Shaha, Shane Capri Chin and Tania Knutt. It also features original music by Francis Rust and sound design by Tarrant Kwok.

A man faces an insurmountable task - doomed day after day to fail. Another is chosen - wholly unable to reject the call of destiny. Amongst four, a cycle of punishment where there is no escape. Three narratives are woven not in words, but in contorted bodies - flesh bearing the pain of being, repeating, and of breaking the cycle of living.

Directed by Nicole-Ann Thomas, director of Boh Cameronian "Best of 2017" nominee THE PILLOWMAN and more recently THE WORKING DEAD, a new musical by Terence Toh, DYSFORIA a is physical theatre best experienced up close, a brutal mix of movement and music that asks the audience what they are really living for.

theatrethreesixty presents DYSFORIA, to be staged at Lot'ng Arts Space in USJ Taipan, from Thu, 7 - Sat, 9, Nov and Tue, 12 - Sat, 16 Nov @ 8.45pm, Matinees: Sun, 10 & 17 Nov @ 3pm. Ticket prices are 48MYR. Concession prices are available for students and senior citizens at 38MYR. Mid-Week Special ticket rate for Tue, 12th - Wed, 13th Nov shows at flat rate of 38MYR per ticket. Early bird promotion gets 10MYR off the normal price ticket (Standard: 38MYR, Concession: 28MYR) for ticket purchased before 31st Oct using the #withoutwords at the ticketing site. To purchase tickets, visit http://dysforiakl.peatix.com.

Photo Credit: Tarrant Kwok





