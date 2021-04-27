The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces May 2021 Concert Offerings

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra strive to elevate the arts and culture landscape of Kuala Lumpur this May 2021 with a host of wonderful performances:

Join the MPO and discover the works of the famous Finnish composer, Sibelius in a concert titled Finlandia! on Saturday, 1 May 2021 at 3:00 pm. To be led by conductor Naohisa Furusawa, journey with the MPO in this all-Sibelius concert as they bring this amazing composer works to life. Some of the works that will be featured are Andante festivo, Valse triste and the revolutionary Finlandia.

Next, travel to Germany as we explore the music of Mendelssohn in a concert titled Mendelssohn's Voyages on Saturday, 8 May 2021 at 3:00 pm. Similar to the Finlandia! concert, this will be an all-Mendelssohn concert conducted by the MPO's Resident Conductor, Gerard Salonga.

Baroque music lovers will certainly enjoy what comes next. The MPO will present a concert titled The Majestic Baroque scheduled on Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 8:30 pm. Naohisa Furusawa returned to the podium to conduct works by Handel, Vivaldi, Marcello and Bach. The concerts will feature the MPO oboist Simon Emes and flautist Ignacio de Nicolas.

The month will close with a festive atmosphere as the MPO celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri with a tribute concert to the legendary Malaysian composer, S. Atan on Saturday, 29 May 2021 at 8:30 pm. To be conducted by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, enjoy as the MPO will perform S. Atan repertoires of amazing festive songs such as Balik Kampung, Cahaya Aidilfitri and Indahnya Beraya Di Desa. This concert, full of uplifting and nostalgic spirit, will feature famous Malaysian artist Dato' Jamal Abdillah, Jay Jay and Azlina Aziz.

Do not miss these amazing concerts, only at DFP! Visit www.mpo.com.my for more information.