Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces May 2021 Concert Offerings

Join the MPO and discover the works of the famous Finnish composer, Sibelius in a concert titled Finlandia! and more.

Apr. 27, 2021  

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces May 2021 Concert Offerings

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra strive to elevate the arts and culture landscape of Kuala Lumpur this May 2021 with a host of wonderful performances:

Join the MPO and discover the works of the famous Finnish composer, Sibelius in a concert titled Finlandia! on Saturday, 1 May 2021 at 3:00 pm. To be led by conductor Naohisa Furusawa, journey with the MPO in this all-Sibelius concert as they bring this amazing composer works to life. Some of the works that will be featured are Andante festivo, Valse triste and the revolutionary Finlandia.

Next, travel to Germany as we explore the music of Mendelssohn in a concert titled Mendelssohn's Voyages on Saturday, 8 May 2021 at 3:00 pm. Similar to the Finlandia! concert, this will be an all-Mendelssohn concert conducted by the MPO's Resident Conductor, Gerard Salonga.

Baroque music lovers will certainly enjoy what comes next. The MPO will present a concert titled The Majestic Baroque scheduled on Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 8:30 pm. Naohisa Furusawa returned to the podium to conduct works by Handel, Vivaldi, Marcello and Bach. The concerts will feature the MPO oboist Simon Emes and flautist Ignacio de Nicolas.

The month will close with a festive atmosphere as the MPO celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri with a tribute concert to the legendary Malaysian composer, S. Atan on Saturday, 29 May 2021 at 8:30 pm. To be conducted by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, enjoy as the MPO will perform S. Atan repertoires of amazing festive songs such as Balik Kampung, Cahaya Aidilfitri and Indahnya Beraya Di Desa. This concert, full of uplifting and nostalgic spirit, will feature famous Malaysian artist Dato' Jamal Abdillah, Jay Jay and Azlina Aziz.

Do not miss these amazing concerts, only at DFP! Visit www.mpo.com.my for more information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas

Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories
Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concert LETS TOUR THE WORLD: II Photo

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concert LET'S TOUR THE WORLD: II

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THEMED STRAUSS: THE NEW WORLD This Month Photo

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THEMED STRAUSS: THE NEW WORLD This Month

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to Live Performances This Month Photo

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to Live Performances This Month

INNER THOUGHTS Will Be Presenting at KLPAC This May Photo

INNER THOUGHTS Will Be Presenting at KLPAC This May


More Hot Stories For You

  • Dame Harriet Walter, Jade Anouka, Esther Smith and More to Star in OTHELLO ReadThrough Performance
  • Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield Join Killian Donnelly in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Upon West End Return
  • Bristol Old Vic Announces Live and Online 2021 Summer Season Featuring TOUCHING THE VOID, OUTLIER and More
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Stoppard, and More Sign Letter Supporting Covid-Status Certifications