The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Announces Auditions For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Auditions take place 28 - 30 September 2020.

Sep. 18, 2020  

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre is calling all talented performers to join the audition for its Mandarin stage play, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, directed by Joe Hasham OAM.

Audition Dates: 28 - 30 September 2020

Audition Times:

  • Slot 1: 7 - 8pm
  • Slot 2: 8 - 9pm
  • Slot 3: 9 - 10pm
  • Slot 4: 10 - 11pm

Callback Date: 5 October 2020 @ 7 - 10pm

Performance Dates: 5 - 18 July 2021

Come prepared with two contrasting contemporary mandarin monologues for the audition, a minimum of two minutes each.

Entry by appointment only, please book your slot by emailing benedict@theactorsstudio.com.my.


