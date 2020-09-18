The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Announces Auditions For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
Auditions take place 28 - 30 September 2020.
The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre is calling all talented performers to join the audition for its Mandarin stage play, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, directed by Joe Hasham OAM.
Audition Dates: 28 - 30 September 2020
Audition Times:
- Slot 1: 7 - 8pm
- Slot 2: 8 - 9pm
- Slot 3: 9 - 10pm
- Slot 4: 10 - 11pm
Callback Date: 5 October 2020 @ 7 - 10pm
Performance Dates: 5 - 18 July 2021
Come prepared with two contrasting contemporary mandarin monologues for the audition, a minimum of two minutes each.
Entry by appointment only, please book your slot by emailing benedict@theactorsstudio.com.my.