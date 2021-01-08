Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Actors Studio Academy at klpac Offers Online Speech and Drama Programmes

They have 3 specialised programmes for students ages 4 – 18.

Jan. 8, 2021  

To start off 2021, The Actors Studio Academy at klpac is offering online Speech and Drama Programmes for the final week of the School Holidays!

Whether you are new to the performing arts or have taken our courses before, they have 3 specialised programmes for students ages 4 - 18.

How does it work?

All programmes will take place in the digital space. Students will be given Zoom links to follow upon registration for their given class dates and times. Our teachers have crafted the syllabus and program for the online medium to best nurture and educate students and their creative potentials.

Is this part of our annual year-long Speech and Drama Programme? This is an addition to our Speech and Drama Programme! Our regular programming will be open for registration very soon for Feb 2021 intake. Keep a lookout for it!

Head over to www.klpac.org to register or email academy@klpac.org for any queries.


Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door