The Actors Studio Academy at klpac Offers Online Speech and Drama Programmes

To start off 2021, The Actors Studio Academy at klpac is offering online Speech and Drama Programmes for the final week of the School Holidays!

Whether you are new to the performing arts or have taken our courses before, they have 3 specialised programmes for students ages 4 - 18.

How does it work?

All programmes will take place in the digital space. Students will be given Zoom links to follow upon registration for their given class dates and times. Our teachers have crafted the syllabus and program for the online medium to best nurture and educate students and their creative potentials.

Is this part of our annual year-long Speech and Drama Programme? This is an addition to our Speech and Drama Programme! Our regular programming will be open for registration very soon for Feb 2021 intake. Keep a lookout for it!

Head over to www.klpac.org to register or email academy@klpac.org for any queries.