The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition Takes Place October 31-November 1
This 2 day Regional dance competition includes all genres of dances such as Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Contemporary, Theatrical and Tapping.
The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition is set to take place October 31-November 1.
This 2 day Regional dance competition includes all genres of dances such as Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Contemporary, Theatrical and Tapping.
Dates:
Session 1 : 31st Oct 10am - 12pm
Session 2 : 31st Oct 1pm - 4pm
Session 3 : 31st Oct 5pm - 8pm
Session 4 : 1st Nov 10am - 12pm
Session 5 : 1st Nov 1pm - 4pm
Session 6 : 1st Nov 5pm - 7pm
Venue: Pentas 1, klpac
Ticket: RM 48
Event Organiser : Lovell Chia
CSTD President : Mrs Diane Gepp
CSTD Director : Mrs Debbie McRitchie
Competition Adjudicator : Mrs Jan Millard
klpac has comprehensive measures in place including compulsory mask-wearing, health screening, physical distancing measures, sanitisation and disinfection, visitor education, contactless experience via e-ticketing and staff training. We urge you to read our SOP guide here https://bit.ly/klpacSOP or watch this video: https://bit.ly/klpacSOPvideo.