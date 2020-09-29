Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition Takes Place October 31-November 1

Article Pixel

This 2 day Regional dance competition includes all genres of dances such as Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Contemporary, Theatrical and Tapping.

Sep. 29, 2020  

The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition is set to take place October 31-November 1.

This 2 day Regional dance competition includes all genres of dances such as Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Contemporary, Theatrical and Tapping.

Dates:

Session 1 : 31st Oct 10am - 12pm
Session 2 : 31st Oct 1pm - 4pm
Session 3 : 31st Oct 5pm - 8pm

Session 4 : 1st Nov 10am - 12pm
Session 5 : 1st Nov 1pm - 4pm
Session 6 : 1st Nov 5pm - 7pm

Venue: Pentas 1, klpac

Ticket: RM 48

Event Organiser : Lovell Chia
CSTD President : Mrs Diane Gepp
CSTD Director : Mrs Debbie McRitchie
Competition Adjudicator : Mrs Jan Millard

klpac has comprehensive measures in place including compulsory mask-wearing, health screening, physical distancing measures, sanitisation and disinfection, visitor education, contactless experience via e-ticketing and staff training. We urge you to read our SOP guide here https://bit.ly/klpacSOP or watch this video: https://bit.ly/klpacSOPvideo.



Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince