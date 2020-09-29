The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition Takes Place October 31-November 1

This 2 day Regional dance competition includes all genres of dances such as Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Contemporary, Theatrical and Tapping.

The 7th Malaysia Dance Competition is set to take place October 31-November 1.

Dates:

Session 1 : 31st Oct 10am - 12pm

Session 2 : 31st Oct 1pm - 4pm

Session 3 : 31st Oct 5pm - 8pm

Session 4 : 1st Nov 10am - 12pm

Session 5 : 1st Nov 1pm - 4pm

Session 6 : 1st Nov 5pm - 7pm

Venue: Pentas 1, klpac

Ticket: RM 48

Event Organiser : Lovell Chia

CSTD President : Mrs Diane Gepp

CSTD Director : Mrs Debbie McRitchie

Competition Adjudicator : Mrs Jan Millard

klpac has comprehensive measures in place including compulsory mask-wearing, health screening, physical distancing measures, sanitisation and disinfection, visitor education, contactless experience via e-ticketing and staff training. We urge you to read our SOP guide here https://bit.ly/klpacSOP or watch this video: https://bit.ly/klpacSOPvideo.

