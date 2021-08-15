S.O.S! Merging Psychological and Dramatic Techniques To Manage Mental Health Issues Will Be Hosted by The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre

S.O.S! Merging Psychological and Dramatic Techniques To Manage Mental Health Issues is an interactive workshop by Pang Chia Yee (MA Counselling), assisted by Mark Beau de Silva (MA Performing Arts).

The event will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Whether you are an educator, or a parent, caring for your young one's mental health can be challenging. Faced with isolation during the pandemic, the importance of mental health is now more important than ever. This workshop jointly conducted by our experienced and qualified academics, Ms. Pang Chia Yee and Mr. Mark Beau de Silva, from Taylor's University School of Liberal Arts and Sciences will entail hands - on activities incorporating mental health issues and dramatic techniques. The session will integrate psychological practices to identify emotional and mental stress, and highlight performing arts practices and activities on how to encourage and use expression to cope with isolation, stress, and other negative feelings. Over the past year, Ms. Pang Chia Yee and Mr. Mark have discovered innovations in teaching that they have used to not just educate in their respective disciplines, but to understand and help their students navigate this challenging time through an integrated approach.

This workshop is an effort by the Taylor's University School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, to support the klpac & TAS #savethearts campaign.

Participants will learn how to:

- Identify learners who might be going through mental stress, by looking out for signs.

- Reach out to learners who might be going through mental stress, by using the right words/ jargon.

- Conduct simple exercises and activities to alleviate mental stress, inspired by psychological practices and dramatic techniques.

For tickets and more information, visit www.klpac.org/tas-academy-klpac/academy-registration.