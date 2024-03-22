SAIL Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A 60-minute immersive contemporary dance show, ‘Sail’ invites the audience to embark on an emotional voyage through the ever-changing tides of human experience, using water as a powerful metaphor. The performance delves into the depths of human emotions, from the serenity of calm waters to the turbulent storms of adversity, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

As the show unfolds, it explores the themes of curiosity, adaptability, inner strength, and the enduring capacity for renewal. Through a mesmerising tapestry of dance, music, and visuals, it tells a universal story of the human journey, reminding us that, like water, we have the power to navigate life's challenges with grace and emerge from them stronger than ever.

Executive Producer: Venice Ang

Producer: Samantha Koh

Artistic Director: Melody Tee

Director: Brandon Liu

Production Manager: Miho Choong

Assistant Production Manager: Chia Wen Xin

Stage Manager: Jaslyn Niow

Lighting Designer: Cammie Yew

Marketing Director: Chloe Ling

Creative Designers: Baoling Teo and Michelle Leong

Videography Lead: Hanny Tan

Photography Lead: Marco Beh

Featuring choreography from Chia Wen Xin, Emily Aw, Kenny Shim, Melody Tee, QQ, Raziman Sarbini, Saibya, and guest choreographer Derek Kho.

Starring our talented, homegrown, award-winning dancers from Danztech Movement.

The show is suitable for ages 4 and up.

Run time is 60 minutes without an interval.