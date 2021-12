'Night Mother comes to PJPAC next month.

Jessie Cates, an unemployed epileptic with a failed marriage and a deeply troubled son, tells her mother, Thelma, that she plans to kill herself before the night is over. Thelma tries to convince her daughter, life is worth living, but Jessie remains resolute.

Performances run 6-16 January 2022.

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=22