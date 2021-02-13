Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEW YEAR NEW HOPE Festival Streams in Malaysia

This event celebrates the Chinese New Year!

Feb. 13, 2021  
"New Year New Hope" is an unprecedented online Spring Festival Gala specials programme in Malaysia. Target to premiere on the first day of Chinese New Year so that all wanderers who cannot go home can find a trace of festive warmth and the feeling of celebrating the Chinese New Year with friends and families.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/2956456444574130/.

Programme:

1. <Emcees' Talk Show> Soo Wee Seng & Soo Rui Yang
2. <Reunion> Hands Percussion Malaysia
3. <Reminiscence> Han Fong Dance Ensemble
4. <The Conqueror> Sara Heng & Hands Percussion Malaysia
5. <Don't Worry, My Dear> Fresco Harmonica Ensemble
6. <Teochew Puppet Documentary> Teochew Puppet & Opera
7. <A New Bloom> Ong Chia Kun & Howz & Jimmy Ch'ng
8. <Lion Dance Documentary> The King of Lion Dance
9. <Lion Dance> Subang Hong Teck
10. <Horse Dance> Shui Tu Fang Band
11. <CNY Song 2021>Tha Jie Ying

Share your most creative Chinese New Year greetings and tag a friend or relative. Be first 100 to get a Chinese New Year greeting card send for free. The three best-written greetings will win a RM168 cash angpow from the Selangor State Government!

For more details, please stay tuned to Dato' Menteri Besar Selangor Mandarin Facebook Page @ami.mbselangor


