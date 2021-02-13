NEW YEAR NEW HOPE Festival Streams in Malaysia

"New Year New Hope" is an unprecedented online Spring Festival Gala specials programme in Malaysia. Target to premiere on the first day of Chinese New Year so that all wanderers who cannot go home can find a trace of festive warmth and the feeling of celebrating the Chinese New Year with friends and families.

Programme:

1. <Emcees' Talk Show> Soo Wee Seng & Soo Rui Yang

2. <Reunion> Hands Percussion Malaysia

3. <Reminiscence> Han Fong Dance Ensemble

4. <The Conqueror> Sara Heng & Hands Percussion Malaysia

5. <Don't Worry, My Dear> Fresco Harmonica Ensemble

6. <Teochew Puppet Documentary> Teochew Puppet & Opera

7. <A New Bloom> Ong Chia Kun & Howz & Jimmy Ch'ng

8. <Lion Dance Documentary> The King of Lion Dance

9. <Lion Dance> Subang Hong Teck

10. <Horse Dance> Shui Tu Fang Band

11. <CNY Song 2021>Tha Jie Ying

Share your most creative Chinese New Year greetings and tag a friend or relative. Be first 100 to get a Chinese New Year greeting card send for free. The three best-written greetings will win a RM168 cash angpow from the Selangor State Government!

