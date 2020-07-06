Malaysia's First Drive-In Cinema to Open July or Early August

Malaysia's first drive-in cinema, M-Junction, was announced this week. The announcement stated that the cinema will open either at the end of July or beginning of August. According to HYPE

Cinemas in Malaysia have officially opened with limited seating and regular cleanings. Regardless, movie-goers still aren't confident. It is the hope that the drive-in cinema will feel like a safer option and drive ticket sales.

Click HERE to read the full story by HYPE

Related Articles Shows View More Malaysia Stories

More Hot Stories For You