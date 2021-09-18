Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Announces Auditions
The online audition takes place 24 September 2021.
Deciding to pursue a degree in the performing arts? Sign up for #TUTAS's entrance audition now! TUTAS Online Audition takes place next week.
Date: 24 September 2021
Time: 11am - 3pm (by appointment)
Platform: Online
Please note:
(1) Students will have to prepare two monologues, one from Shakespeare and one from contemporary production. Interview required for students who attending for Technical Theatre specialisation.
(2) Please wear loose and comfortable attire as the audition process will involve physical activities.
Register here: https://university.taylors.edu.my/performing-arts.html