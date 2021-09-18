Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Announces Auditions

The online audition takes place 24 September 2021.

Sep. 18, 2021  
Deciding to pursue a degree in the performing arts? Sign up for #TUTAS's entrance audition now! TUTAS Online Audition takes place next week.

Date: 24 September 2021
Time: 11am - 3pm (by appointment)
Platform: Online

Please note:

(1) Students will have to prepare two monologues, one from Shakespeare and one from contemporary production. Interview required for students who attending for Technical Theatre specialisation.

(2) Please wear loose and comfortable attire as the audition process will involve physical activities.

Register here: https://university.taylors.edu.my/performing-arts.html



