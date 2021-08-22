JOM SEMBANG WITH JOE! Will Stream Next Week

Jom Sembang with Joe! will be presented online from the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center next week.

Joe was feeling left out after Faridah had her session. So, it's Joe's turn this month! What does this orang putih know about living in Malaysia? Join our Merdeka edition of "Jom Sembang on with Joe" on 28 Aug, 10am to find out. Joe will be sharing about his years growing up in Australia, how he got into theatre and what led him to move to Malaysia, his adopted home country of almost 40 years.

You may submit your questions in advance (in registration form) or post them during the sembang session online. All proceeds will be channelled to klpac & TAS' Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Date & Time: 28 August 2021 (Sat), 10am (GMT +8) - approx. 90 min.

Platform: Zoom (link will be sent after registration and payment is complete)

Registration: Register via https://bit.ly/register_jomsembang

Entry by donation*: RM10-RM50-RM100 (RM100: Patron of the Arts will be recognised on our website)

Enquiry: maggie@klpac.org / vishallini@klpac.org

*Bank details will be provided upon registration.

About Joe Hasham OAM

Joe was born in Tripoli, Lebanon, did his schooling in Sydney, Australia, moved to Malaysia in 1984 and is now a proud permanent resident of his adopted country. Joe is Artistic Director of The Actors Studio, which he set up with his wife Faridah in 1989 and also Artistic Director of The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) and The Performing Arts Centre of Penang (penangpac). Joe is a graduate of NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) at the University of NSW, Sydney, Australia. Before he made the decision to come to Malaysia, he was one of the most sought after actors in Australia. Joe is a multi award winning film director, actor, writer and recording artist.

Joe was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), within the Australian Honours System "For Service to the performing arts through The Actors Studio (Malaysia) and The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre; and, as an actor, writer, producer and director".

Joe is currently the Adjunct Professor & Programme Artistic Director of TUTAS, Malaysia's first performing arts conservatory degree programme by The Actors Studio and Taylor's University.