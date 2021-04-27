Discover Sibelius Enchanting Works With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will delight the audience with a programme devoted entirely to famous works by the Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius on Saturday, 1 May 2021 at 3.00 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

Undoubtedly one of the most famous composers ever to come out of Finland, Sibelius became one of the dominant figures on the international music scene during the 20th century. Much of his works breathe the spirit of the composer's native land; the mystic stillness of endless dark forests, shimmering lakes, pale light and the splendour of its heroes and their military campaign. To be led by conductor Naohisa Furusawa, journey with the MPO as they bring this amazing composer works to life.

The concert will open with Valse triste, one of six pieces of incidental music to accompany the play Kuolema. The piece itself is considered one of the works that made Sibelius name famous globally. Next is Andante festivo, a work that conveys a hymnic, solemn quality and mighty melodic arches that rings out like a song of praise. Then, discover Karelia Suite, a work made for a pageant depicting scenes from the history of the Karelia region, perfectly presents the essence of folk music in a picturesque fashion.

Much of Sibelius works were inspired by the myth and legend of the Kalevala, a 19th-century work of epic poetry. In this concert, the MPO will perform The Swan of Tuonela (inspired by the exploits of the Kalevala's great hero, Lemminkäinen).

The concert will end with Finlandia, composed for a series of historical and legendary scenes from Finnish history entitled Tableaux of the Past. The work was a glowing, inspiring expression of love for one's homeland that is bold and rugged as the country it mirrors.

Enjoy these musical splendours with the MPO, only at DFP!

Visit www.mpo.com.my for more information.