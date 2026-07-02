Video: Watch 'Momma Look Sharp' From 1776 at Maine State Music Theatre
See Jalen Kirkman as The Courier in the new clip from the production.
Watch Jalen Kirkman perform 'Momma Look Sharp' as The Courier in Maine State Music Theatre's production of 1776. The production is now on stage through July 11.
1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical when it opened on Broadway. The musical dramatizes the debates and political maneuvering surrounding the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
Amber Mak directs the MSMT production, with choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders and music direction by Jason Wetzel. The creative team also includes set design by Kevin Rupnik, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, and sound design by Shannon Slaton. Actor James Patterson leads the cast as John Adams.