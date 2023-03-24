USM Theatre Presents EURYDICE RISING In Theatre, Opera, And Dance

The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, in collaboration with the Osher School of Music, presents a dynamic reimagining of one of ancient Greece's most iconic myths in theatre, opera, and dance. Eurydice Rising pulls from a diverse body of work surrounding Orpheus's journey into the underworld to be reunited with his young bride, Eurydice. It is a journey of love, loss, and creative expression that exceeds the bounds of life and death, presence and absence.

Audiences will experience a telling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice that weaves together spoken word, music, and movement. For director Rachel Price Cooper, who also wrote the script, the collaboration with assistant director Malinda Hasslett, choreographer Jessie Laurita-Spanglet, and musical director Scott Wheatley, all faculty at USM, has been extremely rewarding. "This was a very different, organic, collaborative process where we're using myth as a springboard to create something new. It's a story about the cycle of life, death, and grief as experiences that touch us all. The Eurydice/Orpheus story is kind of an Everyman narrative in that way. It allows us to flirt with the very human fantasy that we might triumph over death."

For choreographer Jessie Laurita-Spanglet, starting from nothing but a myth and the mediums of theatre, opera, and dance has been the most exciting part, " When we first started having conversations about this work, none of us were sure of what it would look like. Once we got in the rehearsal room with the students and began exploring the myth of Orpeous and Eurydice, the play began to reveal itself to us. I love the overlaying of live opera music with dialogue and movement to tell an old story in a new way, to create an otherworldly theatrical experience. "

Price Cooper is excited for audiences to experience Eurydice Rising."It has something for everyone. There's a range of beautiful musical selections, from Gluck to Sara Barielles. The story is extremely accessible, and there is some beautiful dance and amazing visual aspects in play. It will be a feast for the senses. It will also let us meditate a little bit on this beautiful story of loss and resilience."

Eurydice Rising runs April 4-8, 2023. All performances take place on the USM Gorham campus in Russell Hall.

This show is recommended for ages 10 and up. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit USM Theatre online at usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151.

Eurydice Rising

Directed by Rachel Price Cooper Assistant Direction by Malinda Haslett Musical Direction by Scott Wheatley Choreography by Jessie Laurita-Spanglet

April 4th at 7:30pm

April 5th at 7:30pm

April 6th at 7:30pm

April 7th at 10:00am and 7:30pm

April 8th at 2:00pm

School & Community Group Matinee: USM Department of Theatre offers a special school and community group matinee on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 am. To bring your school or class to the school matinee, contact Audiences Services & Outreach Coordinator, Janice Gardner at janice.gardner@maine.edu.

Ticket Prices

$16 for Adults

$12 for Seniors, USM Faculty, Staff, and Alumni

$8 for Students/Youth

Discount Wednesday: Discounted tickets available for all

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Janice Gardner at (207)780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM's telex / TDD number (207)780-5646.