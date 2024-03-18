USM Department of Theatre And Osher School of Music, Present The Maine Premiere of THE PROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Southern Maine, in collaboration with the Osher School of Music, proudly presents the Maine premiere of The Prom, a dance- and music-filled ode to one girl's wish to bring her girlfriend to the prom. To celebrate Maine's LGBTQ+ community and raise funds for OUT Maine's Rainbow Ball Weekend, USM is also hosting “The Prom V.I.P. Experience: A Night OUT to Remember” as part of the April 13th performance.

Four eccentric Broadway stars desperately need to revitalize their stalling careers. So when they hear about a small town preventing a lesbian student from attending prom with her girlfriend, they know it's time to put a spotlight on the issue… and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the prom on the straight and narrow. One student, Emma, just wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom. When Broadway's brassiest joins forces with both, they find that love brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom captures the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences everywhere.

For Director Danny Hutchins, it's more important than ever to produce this show. “ We are living in a time where LGBTQ+ identities are under increased scrutiny and attack. Nowhere is this truer than in public schools, especially K-12 districts. While there have been many hard-fought victories for queer folks, there have also been significant hurdles and increased discrimination over the last several years. Emma's story in The Prom is a reminder of those very struggles.”

With musical direction from Edward Reichert and choreography from Vanessa Beyland, Director Hutchins says the show keeps things light despite its serious topics, “ This show is so much fun! Despite the heavy themes, The Prom makes sure to find moments not to take itself too seriously. I think audiences will enjoy these moments of levity and comedy throughout the script.” Ultimately, he says, The Prom leaves audiences “...with a hopeful message that young people, like the very students performing in this production, can change the course of our nation and communities towards one that is more inclusive, equitable, and accepting.”

The Prom V.I.P Experience: A Night OUT to Remember

In celebration of Maine's LGBTQ+ community, the USM Department of Theatre will present a special performance on Saturday, April 13th., The Prom V.I.P. Experience: A Night OUT to Remember. The event celebrates the spirit of the show and the vital cause of equality. A portion of the proceeds will support OUT Maine's Rainbow Ball Weekend. OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities.

Tickets

Ticket price includes pre-show hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, music, photo booth, raffles, a silent auction, an intermission dessert bar, a chance to become Prom Royalty, a meet-and-greet with the cast after the show, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their rainbow prom best! Tickets are $50/person.