Tickets Are On Sale For Opera Maine's 2022 Mainstage Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Starting Monday, November 29, tickets will be on sale by phone, online, and in person.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Tickets will be on sale, online only, beginning Saturday, November 27 for Opera Maine's 2022 mainstage production of Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman. Starting Monday, November 29, tickets will be on sale by phone, online, and in person at the box office at Merrill Auditorium between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman is a tale of a cursed captain of a ghostly ship who comes ashore every seven years in search of faithful love that will set him free. In Opera Maine's production of this famous legend, the violent storm brings the Dutchman to the coast of Maine. Here he finds Senta, a woman who has been obsessed with his plight and longs to save him. Wagner's powerful music evokes the sea and conveys the intense emotions at the core of this supernatural drama. The opera takes place on July 27 and 29, 2022, in Merrill Auditorium.

Maestro Israel Gurksy will conduct the Opera Maine Orchestra and Dona D. Vaughn will direct a world-class cast. Sung in German with English supertitles. Opera runs two and one-half hours, one intermission.

There will be a pre-curtain presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Merrill on July 27 and 29 with Opera Maine dramaturg, Calien Lewis. Free entry with your ticket. For tickets, visit operamaine.org.
