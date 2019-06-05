Theater At Monmouth Celebrates Golden Anniversary Gala
A one-night-only event celebrating TAM's 50 Seasons of producing classic theater in Cumston Hall and in communities throughout Maine.
Join us for a deliciously decadent evening of cocktails, entertainment, and a delectable meal provided by The Sedgley Place. Then join us for the Opening Night Performance of Murder for Two.
4:00 p.m.
Cocktails & Appetizers
5:00 p.m.
Four-Course Farm-to-Table Dinner
7:30 p.m.
Murder for Two at Cumston Hall, 796 Main Street Monmouth
A portion of all proceeds supports TAM's Artistic & Education Programs.
Four-Course dinner and Performance Tickets are $100
Four-Course dinner for Subscribers is $85
Cash Bar.
Saturday, June 22, 2019
The Sedgley Place
54 Sedgley Rd, Greene, ME 04236
