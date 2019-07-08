The Waterville Opera House Presents THE DIVINE SISTER

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is bringing a heavenly production to its historic opera house stage with its new fall comedy - The Divine Sister - a not-so-sinful show featuring everything you love about nuns with a fiendishly comedic gospel. Opening on Thursday, September 5th, this production will run through Sunday, September 8th at the Waterville Opera House located at 1 Common Street in downtown Waterville. Tickets are available at www.operahouse.org or by calling 207-873-7000.

The Divine Sister is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns. Evoking such films as The Song of Bernadette, The Bells of St. Mary's, The Singing Nun, and Agnes of God, The Divine Sister tells the story of St. Veronica's indomitable Mother Superior who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent. Along the way, she has to deal with a young postulant who is experiencing "visions," sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun visiting from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring her away from her vows. This madcap trip through Hollywood religiosity evokes the wildly comic but affectionately observed theatrical style of the creator of Die, Mommie, Die! and Psycho Beach Party.

The Divine Sister runs September 5th through 8th at the Waterville Opera House. Tickets range from $21 - $24. Groups of 10+ receive a 10% discount. WOH's 18 - 19 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. The Divine Sister is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit our website at http://www.operahouse.org or our Box Office at 1 Common Street!





