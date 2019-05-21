The Music Of Dean Martin Lives Again At Husson University's Gracie Theatre

The timeless music of Rat Pack legend Dean Martin will be brought to life for one night only at Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The show "An Evening with Dean Martin & Friends" features renowned Vegas performer and impressionist Tom Stevens.

Tom Stevens' impression of Dean Martin is spot on.

"Tom Stevens is amazing as Dean Martin," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. "His remarkable physical and vocal resemblance to "The King of Cool" is uncanny. In fact, Dean Martin's own daughter, Deana, enthusiastically endorsed Tom's portrayal of her father, saying 'I've never seen anyone look and sound more like my Daddy.'"

Martin isn't the only celebrity impersonation that Stevens will dazzle the audience with during his upcoming performance. Stevens also performs singing impersonations of Tom Jones, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Anthony Newley, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Cher. His vocal impersonations evoke an era when Las Vegas was the capitol of cool.

Along with his remarkable singing impressions, Stevens incorporates many other celebrity voices into his act including Jerry Lewis, Archie and Edith Bunker, Jimmy Stewart, Bill Clinton, George Burns, Paul Lynde, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Carol Channing, Bill Cosby, and Robert DeNiro, to name a few.

Stevens puts a lot of work into each impersonation. In an interview that appeared in the June 2014 edition of Vegas Indie Artists magazine, Stevens revealed that he spent years watching movies and videos of Dean Martin, practicing his voice, his accent, his mannerisms and his cadence of speaking. This same process has been repeated with the many other celebrities he impersonates. "It's a whole process when I do an impression or when I'm studying a voice," he said. "I have an eight-track recorder at home... I record them, I listen to them while I'm singing with them and I hone in on the voice."

A native New Yorker, Tom Stevens began impersonating others when he was six-years old. When he was a child, his mother used to dress him up to go to church and provided him with a little fedora to wear. He used to turn the fedora around and imitate Frank Fontaine from the Jackie Gleason show to the delight and laughter of his parents. Once he became an adult, he began appearing in clubs on the East Coast. This led to corporate events and a one-man show in Las Vegas. Today, Stevens tours both nationally and internationally, bringing his show to audiences all over the world.

Tickets for the upcoming performance of "An Evening with Dean Martin & Friends" range from $22-$30. Call (207) 941-7888, visit the Gracie Box Office in person, connect online at gracietheatre.com or purchase tickets at the door if you would like to relive the golden age of Vegas showmanship.





