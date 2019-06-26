The Game Is Definitely Afoot At Theater At Monmouth With Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE

It's no mystery why audiences scramble to the theater when a Ken Ludwig play takes the stage and his latest madcap adventure, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, is no exception! In this hilarious adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles, Ludwig transforms the famous mystery into an all-out comedic theatrical frolic full of humor, horror, and stage magic as Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick Dr. Watson face their most puzzling and dangerous case yet. Join the fray from Thursday, July 11th at 7:30 p.m. through August 15th including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

Doyle's dynamic due at it again scouring the moors for the answers to the Baskerville legend plaguing the family's heirs. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from "elementary" the truth can be.

The character of Sherlock Holmes first appeared in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novel A Study in Scarlet, however, The Hound of the Baskervilles is perhaps more iconic to the legend because of its publication in 1901, eight years after Doyle offed the beloved detective. The tale of the phosphorescent hound has inspired adaptations spanning all forms of media and even video games. Ken Ludwig's Baskerville rekindles our fondness for the game, the chase, and the foibles of hero and villain alike.

Director Matthew Arbour brings a wealth of influences from The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew to CSI: Miami and PBS's Masterpiece Mystery to TAM's production. "We jump at the unexpected, delight at the plot twists, shiver at the anticipation of evil, and relish the subterfuge and artifice," he says of the mystery genre. "While the clues pile up and the stakes grow higher and time is running out, we lean forward to try to take it all in, held in our sense that what we can see can't possibly be what's really going on, and so eager for what will happen next, for how could it possibly end."

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery features James Noel Hoban* as Sherlock Holmes; Bill Van Horn* as Dr. Watson; Mark S. Cartier* as Dr. Mortimer/ Lucy/ Milker/ Castilian Desk Clerk/ Barrymore/ Stapleton/ Sir John Falstaff; Jaron Crawford as Sir Charles Baskerville/ Daisy/ Sir Hugo Baskerville/ Sir Henry Baskerville/ Inspector Lestrade; and Caitlin Ort as Mrs. Hudson/ Maiden/ Floria Tosca/ Cartwright/ Mrs. Clayton/ Mrs. Barrymore/ Miss Stapleton/ Nurse Malloy/ Winnie/ Laura Lyons. Set design by Daniel Bilodeau, costume design by Angelina Herrin, lighting design by Heather Crocker, and sound design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 7/12 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/11, 7/20, 8/7, 8/10, 8/15 at 7:30 p.m., 7/28, 7/31, 8/13 at 1:00 p.m., and 8/11 at 7:00 p.m. with a Post-Show Discussion.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





