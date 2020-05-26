The Center Theatre's Slightly Off-Center Players Announces Auditions for BORN IN A SMALL TOWN

The Piscataquis Observer has reported that The Center Theatre's Slightly Off-Center Players, will be holding open auditions for their summer production of "Born in a Small Town". It is a new play written and directed by Bobby Keniston. Auditions will take place on June 13-14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Center Theatre, 20 East Main Street.

To comply with social distancing rules, those wishing to audition must pre-register for the auditions at centertheatre.org/born-in-a-small-town. Picking audition times will limit waiting-room crowds.

The Theater is currently planning for outdoor performances of "Born in a Small Town" for late August.

Patrick Myers, the Center Theatre's executive director, said: "Given the uncertainty about large indoor gatherings, we felt it was best to go ahead and plan to hold the performances outside. We're going to be looking at several options in the area in the coming weeks. Regardless of what is happening in the world come August, we hope that having the production outside will ensure that we will be able to bring 'Born in a Small Town' to the community."

