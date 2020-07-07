Ten Bucks Theatre Will Present an Outdoor Production of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Ten Bucks Theatre is presenting an outdoor Shakespeare Under the Stars production of The Taming of the Shrew.

Dates:

July 16-19, 23-24, 6 PM: Indian Trail Park, Brewer

July 25-26, 6 PM: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Old Town

July 30-31, August 1-2, 6 PM: Fort Knox, Prospect

Tickets for Taming of the Shrew are available now! Get yours at 207Tix.

In accordance with guidelines set by the State of Maine and the Maine CDC, there will be a 50-person audience limit for each performance. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance. There will be no tickets available for sale at the venues.

For more information on what the company is doing to protect its cast, crew and audiences during the pandemic, please see the Ten Bucks Theatre Safety Guidelines.

Creatives:

Director: Amy Roeder

Producer: Julie Arnold Lisnet

Cast:

A Lady, The Widow: Sue Amero

Christopher Sly: Ron Lisnet

The Host, Servant: Jesse Speed

The Page, The Tailor, Messenger: Luke Stormann

A Player, Vincentio: Blane Shaw

The Pedant, Servant: Angelina Buzzelli

Huntsman, Servant: Katrina Dresser

Curtis, Servant: Ael Fitzgerald

Baptista: Joe Fisher

Lucentio: Robert Brangwynne

Petruchio: Nathan Roach

Gremio: Holly Schreiber

Hortensio: Jennifer Guare

Tranio: Melissa Burkart

Biondello: Rebeclyn Parker

Grumio: Tyler Costigan

Katharina: Aimee Gerow

Bianca: Natalie Lisnet

Stage Manager:

Jennifer Snow

Fight Choreography:

Angela Bonacasa

Costumes:

Sophia Crockett-Current

Set Design:

Elliot Wilcox

