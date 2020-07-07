Ten Bucks Theatre Will Present an Outdoor Production of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Ten Bucks Theatre is presenting an outdoor Shakespeare Under the Stars production of The Taming of the Shrew.
Dates:
July 16-19, 23-24, 6 PM: Indian Trail Park, Brewer
July 25-26, 6 PM: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Old Town
July 30-31, August 1-2, 6 PM: Fort Knox, Prospect
Tickets for Taming of the Shrew are available now! Get yours at 207Tix.
In accordance with guidelines set by the State of Maine and the Maine CDC, there will be a 50-person audience limit for each performance. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance. There will be no tickets available for sale at the venues.
For more information on what the company is doing to protect its cast, crew and audiences during the pandemic, please see the Ten Bucks Theatre Safety Guidelines.
Creatives:
Director: Amy Roeder
Producer: Julie Arnold Lisnet
Cast:
A Lady, The Widow: Sue Amero
Christopher Sly: Ron Lisnet
The Host, Servant: Jesse Speed
The Page, The Tailor, Messenger: Luke Stormann
A Player, Vincentio: Blane Shaw
The Pedant, Servant: Angelina Buzzelli
Huntsman, Servant: Katrina Dresser
Curtis, Servant: Ael Fitzgerald
Baptista: Joe Fisher
Lucentio: Robert Brangwynne
Petruchio: Nathan Roach
Gremio: Holly Schreiber
Hortensio: Jennifer Guare
Tranio: Melissa Burkart
Biondello: Rebeclyn Parker
Grumio: Tyler Costigan
Katharina: Aimee Gerow
Bianca: Natalie Lisnet
Stage Manager:
Jennifer Snow
Fight Choreography:
Angela Bonacasa
Costumes:
Sophia Crockett-Current
Set Design:
Elliot Wilcox