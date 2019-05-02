TREASURE ISLAND Brings High Seas Adventure To The Stage At Penobscot Theatre Company

Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy will stage Robert Louis Stevensons' classic adventure, Treasure Island on May 17th and May 18th at 5PM and May 19th at 11AM. All three performances will be at the Historic Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor.

Treasure Island is the story of young Jim Hawkins who finds a map to the coveted treasure of the notorious pirate Captain Flint. Jim enlists local gentlemen Dr. Livesy and Squire Trelawney to prepare for a voyage by sea to the infamous Skeleton Island where the treasure is buried. Along the way, the infamous pirate Long John Silver and other nefarious swashbucklers join the crew, and they set sail on the Caribbean Sea aboard the Hispaniola. Silver and his gang of black hearts conspire to overtake Jim and his friends and claim the treasure for themselves at any cost. Directed by Ben Layman with Assistant Director and Fight Choreographer Daniel Hanchrow.

The ensemble cast includes Sage Wheeler (Jim Hawkins), Ian Eskensen (Long John Silver), Nadia Rodriguez (Squire Trelawny), Lily Jenkins (Smollett), Rocki Ballato (Dr. Livesey), Atticus Foster (Billy Bones), Beatrix Foster (Mrs Hawkins), Kallyn Brown (Ben Gunn), and featuring Julian Johnson, Mara Geaghan, Marley Malbon, Miranda Larson, Morgan Braley, Sarah Snowdeal, Mira McKunes, Kaia McKunes, Alexa Vickerson, Camilla Hunt, Derrick Johnson, Eben Francis, Emma Dryer Neiman, Fiona Brickel, Inanna Piccinnini, Iris Wentworth, Jackson Woodworth, Alyssa Comeau, Christopher Barrett, and Amelia Brickel along with Tiny Thespians Blue Winters, Spyros Poulopoulos, Arlo Proctor, and Ruth Graebert.

Treasure Island is designed by Tricia A. Hobbs (Scenic), Khari Blair (Lighting), Brittany Staudacher (Costumes), and Sean McGinley (Sound) Brian Sanders (Projections) and Belinda Hobbs (Props). Stage Managed by Laura Arnold.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. For tickets call 207-942-3333, visit the theatre in person at 131 Main Street, Bangor, or order online at www.penobscottheatre.org. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5:00 pm, and up to three hours before performance times when shows are running.





