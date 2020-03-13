Snowlion Rep Announces World Premiere of THE SECRET PRINCESS

Snowlion Repertory Company, whose mission is to create, develop, and present new theater works of cultural, ethical, and spiritual value, announces the world premiere production of the new musical comedy The Secret Princess running April 24 through May 3 at Portland Ballet Studio Theater in Portland.

In the duchy of Klugenstein in 1221, young Duke Conrad has a terrible secret - since birth, he has been disguised as a boy by his scheming mother, even though he - she! - is really a girl. Hilarious romantic complications ensue, and the ultimate outcome for Conrad and those he/she loves depends on the audience, who must vote to decide not only Conrad's fate but also who gets the girl - or guy! Based on Mark Twain's short story "A Medieval Romance," The Secret Princess is a gender-bending, naughty medieval musical romp with a surprise ending - guaranteed!

The Secret Princess was written by MK Wolfe (book & lyrics) with music by Thomas Adams. Wolfe and Adams are the team behind The Freaks Club, which premiered at Snowlion Rep in 2013, and The Sock Who Lost His Mate, which opened the New York Children's Musical Theater Festival in 2015.

With a comic and lively story, The Secret Princess features a traditional musical comedy score. Despite it's comic underpinnings, the show actually carries a powerful message - that we are often so bound by the rules of society that we must exhibit immense courage to be "other" in the world. We must be fearless when we flout the "Law of the Land" - but the resulting freedoms are worth the struggle. The Secret Princess is the story of a society bound by strict (and hilariously ridiculous) laws, and how some brave souls challenge the status quo. It is a message right in keeping with Snowlion Rep's mission and the zeitgeist of 2020.

The Secret Princess will have eight performances as follows: Friday April 24 at 7:30 pm Saturday April 25 at 7:30 pm Sunday April 26 at 2:00 pm Thursday April 30 at 7:30 pm Friday May 1 at 7:30 pm Saturday May 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 pm Sunday May 3 at 2:00 pm Performances are at the Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Avenue, Portland. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased at www.snowlionrep.org or by calling (207) 518-9305. For more information, visit www.snowlionrep.org. Recommended for age 16+.

The show is directed by Al D'Andrea+. The musical direction is by Nell Britton, who will lead a three-piece band. Choreography is by Vanessa Winfield Beyland. The production stage manager is Caitlin Grammer. Set design is by Craig Robinson, lighting design is by Matthew B. Cost, and costume design (featuring medieval period costumes) is by Brittney Cacace.

The cast is as follows: Mary Johnston Letellier as Conrad/Conradine, the Duke of Klugenstein and Prince-in-Waiting of Brandenburg Zachariah Stearn as Maximillian the Gezetzmeister (Minister of Law) of Klugenstein Märgen Soliman as Princess Constance of the Kingdom of Brandenburg Jenna Guiggey as Guda ("like the cheese only spelled different"), lady-in-waiting to Princess Constance Lynn Boren-McKellar as Duchess Margareta, Conrad's mother and ruler of Klugenstein Aaron Engebreth* as Count Detzin, the host of the evening's festivities Pat Scully as King Ulrich of Brandenburg Craig Capone as Mark Twain and other colorful characters *member Actors Equity Association +member Society of Directors and Choreographers





